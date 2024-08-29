Block (NYSE:SQ) Trading 4.4% Higher

Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.03 and last traded at $67.52. 1,924,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 8,600,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. William Blair raised shares of Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Block from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.52.

The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 88.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.83.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Block’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $539,404.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 580,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,572,170.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha purchased 434,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.55 per share, with a total value of $25,000,007.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 434,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,007.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $539,404.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 580,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,572,170.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,962 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,089,000 after buying an additional 87,826 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Block in the fourth quarter worth $157,021,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,799,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,043 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS increased its holdings in shares of Block by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 8,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

