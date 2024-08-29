BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $695,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,821 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.5% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,474 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 78.2% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.18.

Boeing Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BA stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.82. 4,541,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,897,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.34 and its 200 day moving average is $182.61. The company has a market capitalization of $104.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.12 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

