Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday. Approximately 73,071 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session's volume of 56,722 shares.The stock last traded at $9.99 and had previously closed at $9.95.

Several analysts recently commented on BIOX shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bioceres Crop Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The stock has a market cap of $697.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,110.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.70.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $83.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.28%. Research analysts expect that Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 64,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

