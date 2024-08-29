BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.76

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 45686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.
BeWhere Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.42. The company has a market cap of C$60.15 million, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.89.
BeWhere Company Profile
BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs, manufactures, and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.
