BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.76

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 45686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

BeWhere Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.42. The company has a market cap of C$60.15 million, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.89.

BeWhere Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs, manufactures, and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BeWhere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeWhere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.