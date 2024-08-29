Bensler LLC Purchases 76 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bensler LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,888 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 869.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,290,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,917,375. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.38 and a 200-day moving average of $182.87. The firm has a market cap of $106.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.77 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.18.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

