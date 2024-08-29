Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
BDRFY traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $28.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,429. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.67. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $31.91.
