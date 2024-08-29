Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

BDRFY traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $28.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,429. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.67. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $31.91.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

