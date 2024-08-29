Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the July 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Barratt Developments Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of BTDPY stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.14. 2,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,918. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $14.85.
Barratt Developments Company Profile
