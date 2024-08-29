Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the July 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Barratt Developments Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BTDPY stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.14. 2,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,918. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

