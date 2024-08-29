Barclays Initiates Coverage on AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)

Barclays began coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AB. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.95.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Stock Down 1.2 %

AB opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average of $33.70.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $139,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,935.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $139,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,935.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Hogbin sold 12,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $445,673.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at $1,500,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 41,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2,811.0% in the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 222,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,917,000 after buying an additional 215,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 591.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 39,406 shares in the last quarter. 19.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AllianceBernstein

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.