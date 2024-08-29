Bank of America Increases Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$180.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Bank of America from C$162.00 to C$180.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$160.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$159.50 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$161.50.

Shares of RY traded up C$1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$161.17. 863,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,004,763. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$107.92 and a twelve month high of C$162.73. The company has a market cap of C$228.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$150.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$142.14.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.95 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.27 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 28.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.8601286 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Mclaughlin sold 14,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total transaction of C$2,161,474.61. In other news, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 12,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.46, for a total transaction of C$1,721,604.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at C$33,243.81. Also, Senior Officer Neil Mclaughlin sold 14,778 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total value of C$2,161,474.61. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,302 shares of company stock worth $14,592,565.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

