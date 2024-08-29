Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Banca Mediolanum Stock Performance
Shares of BNCDY stock remained flat at $23.74 on Thursday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980. Banca Mediolanum has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $23.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53.
About Banca Mediolanum
