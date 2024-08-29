Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Banca Mediolanum Stock Performance

Shares of BNCDY stock remained flat at $23.74 on Thursday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980. Banca Mediolanum has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $23.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; deposits; and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as mutual funds, unit linked policies, investment strategies, other investments, trading, and retirement products; and life insurance products and services.

