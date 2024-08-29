BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Short Interest Update

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

BAIC Motor Stock Performance

Shares of BCCMY stock remained flat at $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday. BAIC Motor has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76.

About BAIC Motor

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, research, develops, manufactures, sells, and after-sale services passenger vehicles in the People’s Republic of China. The company also provides engines, powertrain, power batteries, transmissions, new energy reducers, and other parts. In addition, it engages in car financing; and project investment and investment management.

