BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Short Interest Update

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
BAIC Motor Stock Performance
Shares of BCCMY stock remained flat at $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday. BAIC Motor has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76.
About BAIC Motor
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BAIC Motor
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for BAIC Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAIC Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.