B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the July 31st total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Price Performance

NASDAQ:RILYK traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.05. 69,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,143. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $22.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.77.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 alerts:

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.3438 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 ( NASDAQ:RILYK Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

(Get Free Report)

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.