B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2024

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYKGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the July 31st total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Price Performance

NASDAQ:RILYK traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.05. 69,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,143. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $22.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.77.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.3438 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYKFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026

(Get Free Report)

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.