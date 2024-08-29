Axie Infinity Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20.49 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $4.70 or 0.00007885 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $700.42 million and approximately $20.49 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,153,743 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 149,105,877.9810864 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.66299603 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 471 active market(s) with $23,736,800.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

