Avion Wealth Raises Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1,819.1% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $6,916,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 354,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,683,000 after acquiring an additional 17,461 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $5.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $948.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,679,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $901.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $888.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $818.23. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $516.57 and a 52 week high of $972.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 22,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $822.11, for a total transaction of $18,255,774.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,401,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,896,942,664.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 22,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $822.11, for a total transaction of $18,255,774.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,401,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,896,942,664.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,120,089 shares of company stock worth $990,278,343 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

