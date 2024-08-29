Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.34

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$11.34 and last traded at C$11.33, with a volume of 12175 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.25.
APR.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.50.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
