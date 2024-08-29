Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $274.68. 1,259,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,094. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.53 and a 52 week high of $275.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.36.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

