AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $76.70 Million Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.38% of Steel Dynamics worth $76,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $41,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.41. The company had a trading volume of 743,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,493. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $151.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.62.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Several research firms have issued reports on STLD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.14.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

