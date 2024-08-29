AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 665,815 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 1.0% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $169,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 17.3% during the second quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 23,656 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Riverpark Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.3% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.64. 2,896,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,541,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.85 and a 200-day moving average of $270.77. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.92% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,106 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

