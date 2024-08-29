Atomi Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,321 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Intuit by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 3.7% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $716.35.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU traded up $9.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $626.32. 1,454,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $473.56 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $639.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $634.12. The stock has a market cap of $175.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,682.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,083 shares of company stock valued at $68,467,084. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.