Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,576 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 6.3% in the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its stake in Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 150,544 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 24.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,576,730 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $100,905,000 after acquiring an additional 512,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.24. 13,065,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,986,416. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.30.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.