Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Trading 4% Higher

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) traded up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.65 and last traded at $31.47. 560,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,270,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

Aspen Aerogels Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.17.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 144.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $978,495.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,610.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter worth about $12,015,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Further Reading

