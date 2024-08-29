ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Down 44.4% in August

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ASM International Trading Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:ASMIY traded down $5.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $658.96. 2,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,234. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $704.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $669.20. ASM International has a 52-week low of $375.35 and a 52-week high of $813.23. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Get ASM International alerts:

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $760.07 million during the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Equities analysts expect that ASM International will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ASM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASM International

About ASM International

(Get Free Report)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company's products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.