Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 1,268 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,155 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,768,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,066,652. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.83. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $107.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. DZ Bank lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.21.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

