Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 151,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,712 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 47.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPTM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.24. The stock had a trading volume of 345,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,545. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $69.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.94 and a 200 day moving average of $64.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

