Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 28,253 PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 28,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PULS. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PULS traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $49.74. 1,507,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,844. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.61. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $49.75.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

