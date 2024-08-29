Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $722,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,346.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,136,513,000 after buying an additional 2,080,665 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $485,301,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,656.0% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 303,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,137,000 after purchasing an additional 292,768 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $122,938,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,643,000 after purchasing an additional 53,249 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $1.86 on Thursday, hitting $561.19. The stock had a trading volume of 535,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,579. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $574.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $545.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $539.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

