Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $644,000 Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VICI Properties were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,540,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,100,000 after purchasing an additional 56,595 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 671.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 721,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after buying an additional 627,979 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,882,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,079,000 after buying an additional 246,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in VICI Properties by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 185,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VICI. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE VICI traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $33.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,986,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,008,798. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.45. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.92. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

