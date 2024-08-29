Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 285.1% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 17,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $277.10. 492,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.15 and its 200 day moving average is $253.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.27. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.40.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

