Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,428 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,979 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 21.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $45.00. 4,361,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,098,751. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.54. The company has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

