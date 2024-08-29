Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $611.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,414. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $575.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $574.77. The company has a market cap of $233.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $622.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.41.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.09, for a total value of $3,793,167.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,548,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,084 shares of company stock worth $19,767,092 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

