Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $713,500,000. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,063,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,507,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,451,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,179,000 after buying an additional 949,171 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,444,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,086,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,287,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,124,000 after acquiring an additional 35,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.10. 517,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.13 and a 200 day moving average of $136.61. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $162.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.66.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

