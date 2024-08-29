Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,513 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BP were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in BP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in BP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 576.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

BP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BP traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.47. 4,659,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,307,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $40.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.40.

BP Increases Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $47.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.82 billion. BP had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BP shares. UBS Group raised shares of BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of BP to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.90 to $41.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BP

BP Profile

(Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.