Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 43,739 iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,060,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,141,000 after purchasing an additional 142,821 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 967,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,650,000 after buying an additional 274,124 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2,733.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 917,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,984,000 after buying an additional 885,092 shares during the period. Tlwm lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 809,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 791,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,066,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares during the period.

ACWX stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.67. The company had a trading volume of 238,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,279. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $55.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.27.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.7839 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

