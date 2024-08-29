Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 5,794 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 247.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,215,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $427,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,490,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,638. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

