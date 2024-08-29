Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 14,691 Shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,691 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.35% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BYLD traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $22.67. The company had a trading volume of 166,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,523. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $22.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.23.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

