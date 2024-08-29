Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 11,160 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,108.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.90.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE CAG traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,860,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.52. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 191.78%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

