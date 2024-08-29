Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 101 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VLUE stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.67. 150,525 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.92. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

