Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $700,291,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of FedEx by 32.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,558,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,622 shares during the last quarter. Sentry LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,007,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,756,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,040,000 after buying an additional 798,084 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $334.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.96.

FedEx Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FDX stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $296.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $224.69 and a one year high of $313.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.44.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

