Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,562 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,108 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 453.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,612,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,695 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,736,000 after purchasing an additional 56,415 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,147,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,362,000 after buying an additional 192,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,107,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,029,000 after buying an additional 54,665 shares during the period.

FTSM traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $60.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,423. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.76. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.41 and a 12-month high of $60.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

