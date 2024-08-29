Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 409 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 103.0% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $196.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.88.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of ODFL traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $192.12. The stock had a trading volume of 873,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.49 and a 52 week high of $227.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

