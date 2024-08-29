Anyswap (ANY) Price Tops $2.75 on Exchanges

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 29th. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $51.32 million and approximately $41.95 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for about $2.75 or 0.00004536 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 2.71147609 USD and is down -3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $53.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

