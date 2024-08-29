Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.17 and last traded at $36.25. Approximately 68,789 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 135,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Anterix from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Anterix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ATEX

Anterix Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $649.17 million, a PE ratio of -71.35 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.21.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.39). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 441.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anterix during the second quarter worth $28,000. Motco bought a new position in Anterix in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Anterix during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.