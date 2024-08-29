Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Short Interest Up 90.5% in August

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, an increase of 90.5% from the July 31st total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Anglo American Platinum Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ANGPY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.18. 91,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,971. Anglo American Platinum has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25.

Anglo American Platinum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.0618 dividend. This is a boost from Anglo American Platinum’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold.

