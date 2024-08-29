Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 9,835 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 1.1% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $11,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.38.

Salesforce stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $265.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,812,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,546,542. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.09 and its 200 day moving average is $272.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total transaction of $1,060,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Miguel Milano sold 2,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.95, for a total transaction of $771,495.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,122.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total value of $1,060,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,964 shares of company stock valued at $35,273,059. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

