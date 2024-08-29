American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.48), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.37 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share.

American Woodmark Trading Up 0.4 %

AMWD stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.62. 228,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,795. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $65.01 and a fifty-two week high of $106.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AMWD. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on American Woodmark from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

