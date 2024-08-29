American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 205.0% from the July 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 31.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 0.7 %

AMS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.04. 54,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.70. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 million. Analysts expect that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

