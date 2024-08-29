Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in August

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Altius Renewable Royalties Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ATRWF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.06. 1,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054. Altius Renewable Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61.
