Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in August

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Altius Renewable Royalties Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ATRWF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.06. 1,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054. Altius Renewable Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61.

About Altius Renewable Royalties

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 2,068 MW of operational wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

