Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $578,760.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $578,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,500 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $572,715.00.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of ALTR traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $89.51. 91,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,103. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 987.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.48. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.59 and a 12 month high of $101.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.88 million. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 4.26%. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 81.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the software’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.3% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the software’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Altair Engineering by 41.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the software’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in Altair Engineering by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,940 shares of the software’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

