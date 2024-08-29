Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $578,760.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $578,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 29th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,500 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $572,715.00.
Altair Engineering Stock Performance
Shares of ALTR traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $89.51. 91,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,103. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 987.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.48. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.59 and a 12 month high of $101.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altair Engineering
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 81.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the software’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.3% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the software’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Altair Engineering by 41.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the software’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in Altair Engineering by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,940 shares of the software’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.
Altair Engineering Company Profile
Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.
