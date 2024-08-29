Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Durante & Waters LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Durante & Waters LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 11,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $1.88 on Wednesday, hitting $164.50. 15,177,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,189,111. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.92 and its 200 day moving average is $165.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.46 and a 52-week high of $193.31.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $4,201,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,941,874.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $4,201,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,941,874.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,065 shares of company stock worth $31,025,543. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

