Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Buys 14,890 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,718 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 1.7% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in CVS Health by 573.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.24.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,892,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,262,376. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.